1921
Barometer hits high mark here
Registered 30.84 at noon today, indicating cold wave
Tom Howard says he never saw it reach so high a mark in thirty years
All high barometer marks on Coos Bay were passed today when the instrument reached 30.84 about noon.
Tom Howard, a close student of the barometer, said that it was the highest he had ever known it in about thirty years that he has been watching the glass. Those familiar with the sea and to whom the barometer is the only weather prophet were discussing at length.
Mr. Howard said that his reading of it was for clear and unusually cold weather.
Little storm damage
Comparatively little damage was done by the storm yesterday and last night except to the telephone, telegraph and electric lines.
E.E. Johnson, who was here from Coquille this morning, stated that the Coquille river was over the tracks this morning but had not done any damage and the train was able to get through.
He thought the river would fall rapidly today.
North Bend school close
Spread of diphtheria there results in action
Children under 18 will not be allowed to attend theatres or public meetings
The schools in North Bend were ordered indefinitely closed yesterday by Dr. Russell Keizer, city health officer. The action was taken because diphtheria appeared to be spreading instead of on the wane, as was thought.
Since Saturday, six new cases have developed, making a total of about twenty-five cases of the disease in North Bend.
Shows bar children
All school children under the age of 18 years will be prohibited from attending the moving picture shows, dances, parties or frequenting pool halls.
Parents are urged to keep their children at home, not allowing them to congregate with other children to play.
Still is seized at Myrtle Point
Roy Shull fined $500 and given six months in jail
Claimed he had not sold any of product — pleads guilty at Coquille
COQUILLE — Another moonshine still was added to the junk pile last night when Sheriff Ellingsen, Deputy Malehorn and R.A. Redell, marshal at Myrtle Point, went to the place of Roy Shull, seven miles from Myrtle Point about 9 o’clock last night, confiscated a 25-gallon still and dumped out several barrels of mash.
Shull was brought to Coquille and pleaded guilty to the manufacture of moonshine before Justice Stanley who fined him $500 and sentenced him to six months in the county jail with a stay of execution of the jail sentence. Shull claimed he had sold none of his moonshine.
No moonshine was found but the still showed signs of recent signs of operation. It was located in an old building near the house. The oil stove and all of the equipment was taken but the building was not destroyed.
1971
Most Bay merchants see favorable shopping trends
Christmas stockings will be overflowing with gifts this year if the enthusiasm of Bay Area merchants polled this week by The World is any barometer.
The Christmas shopping season began with a boom after Thanksgiving Day and most retailers expect the boom to continue right up to Christmas.
“I think it will be one of the best Christmases ever,” said Len Ackerman of J.C. Penney.
More stores will be open longer hours this year, he said, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday; most also will be open for a few hours Sunday.
Optimism reflected in businessmen’s expectations is based to some extent on Friday’s Christmas opening.
“We’re anticipating very much of an increase this year,” said Than Troutman of The Emporium. A.H. Kohler of The Hub noted, “Business has bene good and we expect it to continue to be good up to Christmas.”
“The trend is early shopping; business is ahead of last year,” commented Stan Oldberg of the Coos Bay Pay Less, an opinion echoed by Guinn James of the North Bend store.
Crab catches down due to bad weather
Crabs caught on opening day of the season Wednesday off Coos Bay were generally of good quality and average in development, but catches were down due to poor weather, Charleston buyers said today.
Price paid this year is 35 cents per pound to fishermen, 10 cents over last year.
Hallmark Fisheries reported 21,000 pounds of crab unloaded at their dock, Peterson Sea Foods and Eureka Fisheries each reported 10,000 pounds of crab unloaded.
Cari Cox of Hallmark said catches by fishermen averaged about 10 pounds of crab per pot set out “which wasn’t real good, but if it holds won’t be so bad.” The buyers agreed that as the season extends crabbing will get better.
The 40 or more boats fishing out of Coos Bay were reported going as far south as Port Orford and as far north as Florence to set out pots, but with most fishing between Coos Bay and Winchester Bay.
2001
Marshfield graduate sets his sights on the stars
What kind of person would devote 20 years to a project aimed at planting a 20-ton telescope aboard a jury-rigged jumbo jet?
Leave it to a Marshfield High School graduate to try.
Scientific ambition is nothing new to 1974 Pirate alumnus Nans Kunz, now working as chief engineer in a joint NASA-German Aerospace Center (DRL) program to develop the world’s largest airborne observatory, dubbed the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA.
Born in Volksburg, Germany, in 1956 and raised in the Bay Area from the age of 1 until his graduation, Kunz always held photography, math and science close to his heart. His father, Dieter, a former Volkswagen specialist who immigrated to the U.S. a year before his wife and eldest child, said Nans’ search for innovative solutions began early.
“He was always trying to figure stuff out,” Dieter said from his home in Bandon. “He was inventive (and believed) there must be a better way to do things.
“Instead of sweeping the garage floor, Nans hooked up a hose to blow it clear.”
Kunz now works at NASA’s Ames Research Center near San Jose, Calif., and progressed well beyond fiddling with cameras and finding shortcuts to mundane after-school chores in his father’s auto shop. He parlayed his straight-A’s at Marshfield into a scholarship at Oregon State University. When he graduated near the top of his mechanical engineering class, Kunz was inundated with job offers.
“I had about 20 job offers,” he said. “I took the one that sounded best.”
Local swimmers honored for top-five state times
North Bend freshman Kimberly Jasmer will try to make her mark this weekend at a college swimming meet in Washington.
Jasmer made her mark in Oregon throughout the swimming season the past year.
Jasmer was one of five swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team to be honored recently for having times in the top five for their age group for the entire state.
What sets Jasmer aside, though, is that she had top-five times in six different events, including ranking second in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events in the 13-14 age group.
Jasmer also was ranked third in the 50-yard and 800-meter freestyle races and fifth in the 100-yard and 1,500-meter freestyle races.
Other SCAT team members to win top-five honors were David Scherer (fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 10-and-under); Amanda Gugliemini, who has since moved to Hawaii (fifth in 25-yard and 50-yard butterfly in 8-and-under); Chase Kelley (fifth in the 50-yard butterfly in 8-and-under); and Michelle Jasmer (fifth in the 50-yard breaststroke in 8-and-under).
OSAA approves district changes
Preps: North Bend, Myrtle Point, Bandon, Reedsport and Siuslaw will move in Fall 2002
WILSONVILLE — It’s official.
With swift action after a couple hours of testimony Monday, the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board approved classification and districting changes that will switch the leagues of five South Coast high schools starting next fall.
As expected, North Bend will drop from the Class 4A Midwestern League to the Class 3A Far West League, while Far West League schools Bandon, Myrtle Point and Reedsport will drop to the Class 2A Big Fir League.
Meanwhile, Siuslaw will switch from the Far West League to the Class 3A Sky-Em League, and to make up for some of the departures, Glide and Sutherlin will move from the Sky-Em League to the Far West League. Lebanon will move from the Valley League to the Midwestern League because the new West Salem High School would give the Valley League 11 schools.
For the most part, the changes will please the local schools.
North Bend, Reedsport, Bandon and Myrtle Point all are moving because they have dropped below the lower limits for their current classifications — 900 students for Class 4A and 325 students for Class 3A. The schools have been dropping in enrollment in recent years, North Bend most rapidly (the school now has 780 students).
Siuslaw requested the switch to the Sky-Em League for travel reasons, with the departure of the three South Coast schools to the Big Fir League. Glide and Sutherlin requested the switch to the Far West League because they are smaller than most Sky-Em schools and geographically near Far West League members Douglas, which is in Winston, and South Umpqua, which is in the Tri-Cities/Myrtle Creek area.
