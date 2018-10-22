WINCHESTER BAY – The Umpqua Lighthouse is being painted in preparation of its 125th anniversary.
The lighthouse was first lit Dec. 31, 1894, according to volunteer coordinator Jacie Stephens.
A birds eye view Oct. 17 of some of the 616 prisms that illuminate the Umpqua River Lighthouse as the beacon gets a fresh coat of paint ahead …
“The significance of the location where it was built was due to the dangers on the Oregon coast and entrance to the Umpqua River,” Stephens said. “It is painted every five to ten years. This project takes time because of its height and the difficulty of getting equipment to do it correctly.”
The 65-foot lighthouse has a third-order Fresnel lens that is nearly 10 feet tall, six feet in diameter and weighs 4,000 pounds. According to Stephens, it is also the only red and white lighthouse in Oregon and the United States.
“This lighthouse is absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “Even during the day it looks like a jewel and I’ve understood it has been called the ‘jewel of the Oregon coast’ because of the colors and the way it sparkles. If you’ve never been here, you need to visit.”
The lighthouse is open 24 hours, seven days a week throughout most of the year except on Christmas day.
“We give tours daily and visitors are able to take pictures of the inside of the lens,” Stephens said. “People can stand in the lens at about shoulder-high. The comments we’ve heard from visitors once they go up inside is that it is amazing.”
The lighthouse has seen visitors as young as five years old. Stephens remembered 54 kindergarteners visited and went into the lens.
“They did the cutest pictures a couple winters ago,” she said. “They all took their turns to see inside the lens.”
Though lighthouses aren’t the navigational agents today that they used to be, Stephens pointed out that they are still important to those on the ocean.
“I’ve talked to some of the fishermen and they’ve said it’s always nice to see the light even if they have their GPS in hand,” Stephens said. “These lighthouses are part of American history and as far as I’m concerned, they need to stay lit as long as we can keep them lit.”
Tours cost $8 for adults and $4 for those five to 17 years old. Anyone under five is free.
“The money from these tours keeps the light lit,” Stephens said.