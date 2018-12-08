COOS BAY — The spirit of Christmas filled the historic Egyptian Theatre on Saturday as dozens of community members joined in celebrating the 44th annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert in Coos Bay.
Following along with tradition, the concert featured several classic Christmas songs with performances by the Christmas Brass Ensemble and renowned pipe organist Lee Littlefield and Paul Quarino.
Christmas Brass Ensemble plays Saturday during the 44th annual “The Sounds of Christmas” at the Egyptian Theater in Coos Bay.
The free concert, sponsored by the Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, doubled as a fundraiser by accepting donations for its Wurlitzer Organ Restoration Fund to help keep the well-known Mighty Wurlitzer organ playing.
David Engholm, director and chair of the Wurlitzer Pipe Organ Committee, said this year its group is hoping to match last year’s funds of about $2,000 to be able to maintain the 94-year-old Wurlitzer organ.
“Thanks to this community, we are able to stand here today,” Engholm said. “I’ve been here for 12 years and seeing people who love this instrument and support it as much as they do is really a big thing for us.”
In Oregon, the Egyptian Theatre’s Wurlitzer organ is the only one throughout the entire state to still be a part of its original installation. The instrument arrived in 1925 from the Rudolph Wurlitzer Company in North Tonawanda, New York and was assembled on site to specifically fit the Egyptian Theatre.
With pipe chambers located on each side of the theater, the organ, which was used primarily to accompany the silent films of the ‘20s, quickly filled up the room with its giant and distinct orchestra sounds.
According to Engholm, caring for the instrument is a constant job and its maintenance requires frequent attention. For almost 40 years, musician and ETPA vice president Paul Quarino has taken matters into his own hands and has kept the organ in working condition.
With weather and aging parts being huge factors, the pipe organ is monitored closely by Quarino whose commitment to the organ is fueled primarily by his passion and love for the instrument. About three years ago, the organist moved from Portland to Coos County to care for the instrument full time.
Last year, Quarino said Lee Littlefield encouraged him to join the lineup and play along in the Christmas concert. Leading up to the concert, Quarino worked all week for about nine hours each day to make sure the organ was prepared for the annual show.
“Everyone plays for fun and this is all for the people,” Quarino said. “We are all brothers and sisters here and hopefully someday we’ll have a big angel or somebody donate $250,000 so that we can have (the organ) shipped out and totally made new and it will last another 100 years.”
The ETPA is currently working on a long-term project to restore the organ to its original glory. While the costs to do so are high, Engholm said it’s a commitment the organization has made and will continue to work with community partners to raise funds and apply for grants.
Longtime Egyptian Theatre advocate and organist Littlefield also received a standing ovation during Saturday’s concert and was recognized for her continued dedication to the theater's restoration as well as its pipe organ.
Littlefield has performed at the Christmas concert since its inaugural show in 1974 and the ETPA board member has taught music to students throughout North Bend and Salem for a number of years.
For more information on the Egyptian Theatre’s Wurlitzer Organ Restoration Fund and its history, visit its website at http://egyptiantheatreoregon.com/.