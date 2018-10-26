COOS BAY — The Salvation Army of Coos Bay will host a Harvest Festival 5:30-7 p.m. at 1155 Flanagan Ave. in Empire. There will be hot dogs, candy, games and prizes.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner will be held from noon-2 p.m. at the facility and anyone is welcome. Meals will be delivered before noon to home-bound citizens who signed up.
Volunteer Bell Ringers are being recruited and the annual Christmas Food and Toy Distribution and Angel Tree signups will run 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5-9. Angel Tree gifts for 12 and younger and food boxes will be available to those who have not registered for other programs.
For additional information, call 541-888-5202, ext. 26.