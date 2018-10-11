NORTH BEND — The Mill Casino-Hotel is hosting the second annual Oktoberfest.
On Saturday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the casino is opening its doors to serve German food, beers, and live music from The Roseburg German Band.
“It’s fun to watch,” said Gloria Mittleman, clarinetist for the band. “We’re playing German polka music and will have drinking and toasting songs. We usually have an interactive audience and as far as the music goes, you can expect a good time, the chicken dance and games.”
Mittleman has been with the band since the 1980s, being the first woman to join. Now she is one of four women and boasted that the band has played throughout the southern Oregon coast and even up in Oaks Park in Portland.
Tickets cost $20 and covers one beer, food, dancing and entertainment. According to a press release from The Mill Casino, the food includes cheese and cold meats, spätzle, sausage and sauerkraut, schnitzel, chocolate and streusel. Not to mention, there will be a variety of German-style beers.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in Ko-Kwel gifts at the casino. For more information, visit www.themillcasino.com/entertainment.