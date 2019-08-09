EMPIRE — An unassuming house on an average Coos Bay road is saving people’s lives.
The short term transitional housing for youth and families is recapturing people’s goals and dreams. It is how it became known as “the Recapture House” and was established by Alternative Youth Activities and the At Risk Kids Project as a way to help people get back on their feet.
The residential manager for the home described it as a place people go when “your life is falling apart and you need to recapture the things you’d like to have like meaningful work, goals, dreams, whatever it may be.”
The house became operational a year ago, envisioned by AYA Executive Director Scott Cooper who spent three years working to make a temporary housing program available for youth and their families, something that is lacking on the southern Oregon coast.
“If you’re under 18 and homeless, there’s nothing for you here,” said Melinda Torres, ARK program manager.
Three years ago, Cooper said that 4.2 percent of students at the Coos Bay School District were considered homeless. That means kids who were living doubled-up with grandparents or living with other families and didn’t have a permanent place to call home.
To help these students and their families, AYA purchased the five bedroom, two bathroom home last year, though doesn’t run the program. Rather, applicants go through a four-step process before being approved.
“The ARK has the applications,” Torres said. “We do an interview to see people’s goals and how this kind of living situation will help, pass it on to the (residential manager) who does another interview. Then the (residential manager) will call and say yes, they can move in today or that it won’t work out because something went wrong.”
When the program was just starting out, families came in to live under one roof and Torres saw that the blending of families helped push each other to meet goals and get to the next step of finding permanent housing.
“It was like a big brother, big sister thing,” Torres said. “In the beginning, there was a lot of figuring things out but this summer we have made rules and set regulations so people keep on track.”
Just in the first year of operation, the Recapture House has seen 50 people move through its halls.
The Daimo family is living there now and attributed the program to not just saving a marriage, but changing their lives forever.
“This has gotten us out of an unstable place,” said Tanya Daimo as she wiped down a kitchen counter. “It’s a home environment, a place for us to stay as we wait to get permanent housing with (Oregon Coast Community Action).”
Because the Daimo family hasn’t been in the area for longer than six months, they aren’t considered residents. But the family found themselves here after looking for a fresh start, a better place to raise their daughter.
Though Daimo and her husband are in recovery now, they find it easier to live in a place where they don’t know anyone, where it’s harder to fall back on old habits.
“I didn’t know what to do,” said Abigail Lynar-Daimo, 11, looking back to when they lived in Washington state. “I used to sit and cry in my room. Now I still sit in my room, I just don’t cry.”
Tanya Daimo said the program has given them support and direction where they wouldn’t have found it elsewhere.
Another success seen at the Recapture House was a resident who applied through ARK with no place to live, her children in foster care and her mother already in the program. The Recapture House had room to take her in and now she is starting a fulltime job next week, has her children back from the Department of Human Services, and “has made real progress in her journey,” the residential manager said. “Her steps are more concrete where before there was no possibility working out for her, no vision, no goal except to find a place to sleep and food to eat.”
Now she is also on the list for housing and is someone the program sees as a huge success.
Because the Recapture House has helped so many people, Cooper sees his vision expanding.
“We’ve been in contact with the City of Coos Bay with other ideas,” Cooper said. “It makes sense if we can get a zombie (or abandoned) house with the city cleaned up or see the schools refurbish houses or build houses. It’s a win-win where kids build houses or fix them up that others, maybe even themselves, might eventually live in.”
So far, the Recapture House has helped students not just from the Coos Bay School District but Myrtle Point, North Bend and Powers. Torres has also touched base with the Bandon School District to meet with unaccompanied youth and is working on spreading the word about the Recapture House.
“If we had three or four houses, we could move people around and make even better fits,” Cooper said. “But this is an opportunity. People don’t know that the things their moms taught them are things they take for granted, like how to clean the dishes. People who come to this house learn that, learn how to wash a mug for example.”
“They are shown life skills,” Torres added. “Things like how to properly take care of themselves and their home because that is what the Recapture House is – their home.”