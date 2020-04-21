COOS BAY — So It Goes Coffeehouse and Friends is keeping people entertained with a live reading of "The Princess Bride."
The performance is live online at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.
The reading is being led by a “once-in-a-lifetime cast of local celebrities,” or a “who’s who” of Coos County business owners, medical professionals, government workers, and actors.
“Beloved the world over, the film by Rob Reiner — created from the book by William Goldman — features ‘(f)encing. Fighting. Torture. Poison. True love. Hate. Revenge. Giants. Hunters. Bad men. Good men. Beautifulest ladies. Snakes. Spiders. Beasts of all natures and descriptions,’” to name a few.
The live reading features Annie Pollad from 7 Devils Brewery as Buttercup, Taylor Marchant from Bay Eye Clinic as Westley, Captain Gabriel Fabrizio from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office as Inigo Montoya, Mike the Bear from KDOCK 92.9FM as Fezzik, and Tim Novotny from the Oregon Crab Commission as Vizzini.
It also features Aymee Pedder, president of the Liberty Theatre, as the narrator, Derek Baden from the Bay Area Cancer Center as The Six Fingered Man, Liberty Pub owners Ethan and Karen as Miracle Max and Valerie, and Michel Pedder from the Liberty Theatre as Prince Humperdinck.
Finally, there is a special appearance by Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benneti as The Albino.
Follow So It Goes Coffeehouse on Facebook, Instagram or soitgoescoffee.com for more information. The performance will be available for viewing afterwards on So It Goes Coffeehouse sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In