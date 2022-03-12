Coos Bay Public Library will co-host The Power of Mushroom Supplements by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The event will be held Thursday, March 31, from noon-1 p.m. online via Zoom.
Whatever your health goal, mushroom supplements make it achievable. Mushroom supplements are growing in popularity for good reason. Research is booming, showing that mushroom supplements support almost every facet of health, including healthy energy levels, healthy immune system function, glowing skin and hair, and brain, liver and sinus health. Join us to discover the power of mushroom supplements and find the perfect mushroom for you.
Attend and receive $5 off from Natural Grocers. This class is free and open to everyone. Register by going to https://bit.ly/3vGnQam
