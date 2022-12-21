Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit.
Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement:
“This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be a clear violation of separation of powers. DEQ is an agency that has gone amuck and shows a desperate need for administrative oversight. Almost all states require legislative oversight of administrative rule. That’s why I’m prepared to introduce legislation in the upcoming session doing just that,” said Senator Girod.
“Additionally, we have so much forest set aside in Oregon that the amount of carbon being sequestered by our forests comes close to compensating for the carbon shortfall that this new rule is intended to address. I plan to introduce legislation which would mandate that the stored carbon in Oregon’s forests be included in carbon emissions calculations,” concluded Girod.
“Oregonians everywhere deserve better than big, blanket mandates from unelected bureaucrats and interim directors,” said Senator Findley, who sits on the Joint Committee on Transportation. “This is an issue that requires greater input from the public and legislative review before being acted upon. Taking that authority away only exacerbates distrust in our state agencies.”
The Environmental Quality Commission voted to approve the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule at a special meeting on Monday, December 19th. The rule is based on vehicle emissions standards adopted by California in August.
The Oregon House Republicans released the following statement after the Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars but will require those interested in purchasing a new gas-powered vehicle to take their business outside of Oregon. This rule is based on vehicle emission standards adopted by the State of California in August.
“This is the latest out of touch example of what our state agencies and commissions have become,” said Leader Breese-Iverson. “Once again, as Governor Brown’s days in office are winding down, she is working to solidify her progressive legacy without being held accountable. While this decision will disproportionately hurt working-class Oregonians, it also ignores the unrealistic and short-sighted goals of the battery powered manufacturing industry.”
“Unelected bureaucrats should not be making decisions for everyday Oregonians,” said Representative Boshart Davis, Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “Governor Brown continues to be the least popular governor in America because she chooses to put her ideology over what is best for Oregon. The Oregon House Republicans will continue to be a voice for hardworking Oregonians who don’t feel as though they have one.”
In 2020, Governor Brown signed Executive Order 20-04 which directed state agencies to drastically reduce emissions by 2035. In 2021, Governor Brown set the most unrealistic timeline for moving to unreliable electricity sources in the United States – driving up costs for low- and middle-class families.
