“All About Mushrooms” is a two-part event. Attendees can take part in both sessions of the event or just attend one. At 1:00 PM, Micha Silvius of Myrtle Glen Farm will discuss mushroom gardening.
She will give tips on growing edible mushrooms that can also be used as beneficial fungi for fruits and vegetables in a garden. At 2:00 PM, Jamar Ruff of Coos Head Food Coop, will demonstrate how to clean and cook mushrooms and will provide a mushroom cooking demonstration.
Micha Silvius is one of the owners of Myrtle Glen Farm. Myrtle Glen Farm is an organic farming operation that provides herbs for their Wild Coast Brew tea company and produce for the local community. Micha is passionate about using sustainable and whole systems farming practices with the goal of “sharing food, knowledge, and care to make this community better” always in mind.
Jamar Ruff is the Outreach Coordinator at Coos Head Food Co-op. He is passionate about providing healthy, accessible recipes to the local community that promote a feeling of togetherness. Jamar also serves as the Vice Chair on the United Way’s Board of Directors and is involved in many other community organizations.
