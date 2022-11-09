All About Mushrooms

“All About Mushrooms” is a two-part event. Attendees can take part in both sessions of the event or just attend one. At 1:00 PM, Micha Silvius of Myrtle Glen Farm will discuss mushroom gardening.

She will give tips on growing edible mushrooms that can also be used as beneficial fungi for fruits and vegetables in a garden. At 2:00 PM, Jamar Ruff of Coos Head Food Coop, will demonstrate how to clean and cook mushrooms and will provide a mushroom cooking demonstration.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments