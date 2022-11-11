Cheryl O’Dell (Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Grocers) will be a holding a workshop at the North Bend Public Library on Wednesday, November 16 at 12 PM. The workshop is entitled “Celebrate Squash.”
During this upcoming workshop, O’Dell will share the nutritional benefits of squash and will share how to roast, steam, and puree all eleven varieties of winter squash to create nutrient-dense meals with complex flavor profiles.
