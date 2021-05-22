Employees of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park will be rewarded for their service during the pandemic and subsequent recovery through two cash bonus offers announced this week by the Coquille Economic Development Corporation.
In an email to all employees, The Mill’s General Manager Margaret Simpson said one bonus program would reward team members who worked through the spring season and a second would reward those who work through the summer months.
“Our management and board of directors wanted to let our team members know how much we appreciate the extra effort they made to create a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests and for each other during some very trying times,” Simpson said. “They showed up, masked up and went to work for our guests, our community and the Coquille Tribe.”
CEDCO’s COVID-19 Appreciation Bonus awards an additional $5 per hour for employees on the payroll May 7 for work performed during the six-week period from March 20 through April 30. A full-time employee could receive a bonus check of up to $1,200.
An additional Stay & Play Stipend recognizes the current tight labor market by rewarding current team members and new hires who remain on the job during the busy summer months. The same $5 per hour bonus would be paid to employees throughout a 20-week period from May through September. A full-time employee could earn up to $4,000 extra working through the entire period.
“Although our team members regularly demonstrate how they are ready to take on any challenge, we know the summer months may present some added challenges if we cannot fill all of our open positions,” Simpson said. “The Stay & Play Stipend simply acknowledges the day-to-day efforts needed to provide the best guest services in the industry regardless of the circumstances.”
Most employees at The Mill are eligible for a comprehensive health care benefit, generous time off policy, 401-K retirement with 4% company match and other benefits. Fully vaccinated employees also receive an extra 16 hours of personal time off.
