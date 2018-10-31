NORTH BEND — A traveling memorial honoring Oregonians who died during the Vietnam War will be on exhibit Nov. 2-4 on the north boardwalk at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
The memorial will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Patterned after the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Oregon Vietnam veterans traveling wall contains the names of service men and women from Oregon who died while serving in Southeast Asia. Two side panels also honor Oregonians who died while serving in Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
The display is sponsored by Umpqua Valley Chapter 805 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.