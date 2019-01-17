NORTH BEND — The Mill Casino-Hotel donated $2,500 to the South Coast Food Share to provide assistance to federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown.
According to a press release by The Mill Casino-Hotel, in addition to its monetary donation it also will begin accepting canned food items at its location at 3201 Tremont Ave., North Bend, on Jan. 19.
It will serve as a new host site for SCFS, which is a regional food bank in Coos Bay that works under the Oregon Food Bank Network in providing hunger relief for Coos and Curry counties.
“From our waterfront location, we see members of the Coast Guard working hard every day to protect all of us,” said The Mill Casino-Hotel General Manager Terri Porcaro in the press release. “These and the many other federal government employees who work on our behalf and are now missing paychecks deserve our support during this shutdown.”
The Mill’s Saw Blade Buffet will also donate 25 percent of all its proceeds from its Sunday Dinner Buffet on Jan. 27.
“All donations will be earmarked for local community members affected by the shutdown,” said the press release.