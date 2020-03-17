NORTH BEND — The Mill-Casino Hotel & RV Park announced Monday on its Facebook page it has canceled all live entertainment at its venues in response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
According to its Facebook page, the casino has implemented the recommended social distancing strategies throughout its property as a way to discourage people from congregating in smaller spaces which includes the closure of every other slot machine on the gaming floor.
“In order to continue serving our hotel guests, and keep as many team members employed throughout this difficult time, we have opted to keep some of our dining venues open,” said the post. “Employees have the option whether or not to work. We are increasing options for grab ‘n go as well as employing our social distancing strategies.”
Anyone interested in the most up-to-date information on The Mill-Casino Hotel & RV Park’s response to COVID-19, visit its website at https://www.themillcasino.com/update-on-our-response-to-covid-19/.
