A new 10-week class is being offered at Unity By The Bay in North Bend, beginning January 21, based on the book The Marriage of Sense and Soul by Ken Wilber.
There is arguably no more critical and pressing topic than the relation of science and religion in the modern world. Science has given us the methods for discovering truth, while religion remains the single greatest force for generating meaning. Yet the two are seen as mutually exclusive, with wrenching consequences for humanity.
In The Marriage of Sense and Soul, one of today’s most important philosophers brilliantly articulates how we might begin to think about science and religion in ways that allow for their reconciliation and union, on terms that will be acceptable to both camps.
Wilber is widely acclaimed as the foremost thinker in integrating Western psychology and the Eastern spiritual traditions. His many books have reached across disciplines and synthesized the teachings of religion, psychology, physics, mysticism, sociology, and anthropology, earning him a devoted international following.
The Marriage of Sense and Soul is his most accessible work yet, aimed at guiding a general audience to the mutual accord between the spiritual, subjective world of ancient wisdom and the objective, empirical world of modern knowledge. In pointing the way to a union between truth and meaning, Wilber has created an elegant and accessible book that is breathtaking in its scope.
This class will be held on Saturday mornings beginning January 21 and runs through March 25, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Cost will be on a love-offering basis; all are welcome. Unity By The Bay is located at 2100 Union Street in North Bend. For information, call 541-751-1633.
