stained glass window
Metro Creative Connecton

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A new 10-week class is being offered at Unity By The Bay in North Bend, beginning January 21, based on the book The Marriage of Sense and Soul by Ken Wilber.

There is arguably no more critical and pressing topic than the relation of science and religion in the modern world. Science has given us the methods for discovering truth, while religion remains the single greatest force for generating meaning. Yet the two are seen as mutually exclusive, with wrenching consequences for humanity.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments