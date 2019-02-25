About the grants

The Coquille Tribal Community Fund is distributing $266,720 to 50 community groups and agencies during its 2019 Grant Week, Feb. 23 through March 1.

Four of the grantees are in the fund’s Public Safety category. Along with the Lakeside warming center, this group includes Charleston Fishing Families ($5,000), Court Appointed Special Advocates ($5,000), and the Sumner Rural Fire Protection District ($6,127).

Since its launch in 2001, the fund has distributed $6.4 million.