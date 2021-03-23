Dr. Alan Whitney is retired — but he’s still giving shots.
Sitting on a tennis court Thursday afternoon, Whitney saw a steady stream of patients, one after the other.
But the visits were probably shorter than any he’d had during his career as an orthopedic surgeon — and each one had global significance.
With just a few minutes at a time, Whitney moved quickly, asking patients a few questions and warning them they might feel fatigued for a day or two before wiping their arm with an alcohol pad, unwrapping a syringe and giving them what they came for: a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They’re happy to be getting them,” Whitney said Thursday. “Mostly, they’re just anxious and thankful to get them.”
Whitney is one of a crowd of volunteers working to get Coos County residents vaccinated against the virus. It’s a group county health officials say is critical to the community’s fight against the pandemic.
“If we didn’t have that level of volunteer action, this would not happen,” said Coos Health & Wellness Point of Distribution Supervisor Russ Johnston, looking out onto a room full of people anxiously waiting for their turn to get a shot.
Johnston’s worked for CHW for about six months, and he’s been focused on improving the county’s virus response throughout the pandemic. He was one of just a few CHW employees at Thursday’s vaccination event — and the vast majority of the other dozen or so individuals helping to get shots in arms were all volunteers, he said.
That’s the way it has been since the county started running vaccination events earlier this year.
“Without them, this couldn’t happen,” Johnston said.
Whitney’s been at four of those events in Coos County. He’d been giving shots earlier in the year in Medford, but started helping with local events when the county started receiving enough doses for larger-scale operations.
He’s willing to spend his time as part of the effort for a few reasons.
“A: Somebody’s got to do it,” Whitney said. “I’ve got the time, I’m retired.”
What’s more, Whitney said getting enough of the community vaccinated will be key to getting businesses and schools back open and life closer to what it used to be.
“Anything we can do to get out of that,” Whitney said of the county’s high case rates. “Just trying to get that down so we can open up and get to life.”
Whitney is part of the volunteer effort as a member of the county’s Medical Reserve Corps, a pool of healthcare professionals in the county who are on-call to staff emergency medical facilities and support public health efforts.
MRC volunteers join other volunteers from the Community Emergency Response Team and the Friends of Public Health making up the team of people — some retired, and others working for free outside their day jobs — to make the county’s vaccination efforts possible, according to Johnston.
“All those groups have contributed majorly to those events,” Johnston said.
And the volunteers go beyond just administering shots: Events require traffic control and assistance with administration and paperwork, as well as volunteers who manage check-in lines and monitor patients for adverse symptoms after they receive their shots.
Volunteers often go the extra step, too, heading out to the parking lot to assist patients with mobility challenges by vaccinating them directly in their cars.
That’s especially helpful for seniors, who are currently the vast majority of those getting vaccinated, or others who are concerned about coming to vaccination events because of potential exposure to other people, according to CHW Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason.
“For a lot of people, they’re afraid to come out,” Gleason said. “This is a trip for them.”
As it stands, Johnston’s volunteers have the capacity to vaccinate about 800 people a day, when supplies allow. But as expanding vaccine eligibility is on the horizon, Johnston said he hopes to expand that to 1,200 or 1,500 a day.
He needs more volunteers for that — and he’s also hoping to expand his base of volunteers to lessen the workload on the ones who’ve been giving shots since the beginning.
“To do this long-term, this is going to be important,” Johnston said. “They get tired. And they need replacements.”
Health professionals willing to help vaccinate tens of thousands of residents can sign up to assist the county’s vaccination effort by registering online at https://serv-or.org/. Licensed physicians, nurses, pharmacists, emergency medical technicians, behavioral health providers, respiratory therapists and others are all eligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In