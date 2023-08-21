Hinch Ln (Coos Bay) will be closed to all traffic at MP 0.85 on August 21st from 8 a.m. until August 25th at 3 p.m. to allow for repairs on a Kayak Launch. Please choose an alternate route during this time.
There will be construction improvements to the Hinch Kayak Launch resulting in temporary road closure and limited access until the work is complete.
The Hinch Kayak Launch and road area below Fredrickson turn off will be closed to public activity from 8/21 – 8/25 due to construction on the launch. During this time, we will be expanding and widening the kayak launch to ensure safety to users.
The Oregon Department of State Lands enacted the closure as a public safety measure since heavy equipment and dump trucks will be frequenting the area during the work. The area will be reopened as soon as the work has been completed. South Slough paddle trials will continue to be open but South Slough paddle entry and exit will only be available at the Distant Water Fleet Facility Launch off Troller Rd. in Charleston.
Those interested in learning about Reserve activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In