road closed

Hinch Ln (Coos Bay) will be closed to all traffic at MP 0.85 on August 21st from 8 a.m. until August 25th at 3 p.m. to allow for repairs on a Kayak Launch. Please choose an alternate route during this time.

There will be construction improvements to the Hinch Kayak Launch resulting in temporary road closure and limited access until the work is complete.

