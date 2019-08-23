The Hall Building: A history

COOS BAY — At the heart of downtown Coos Bay sits a gray building with enormous letters reading: HALL.
“Charles Hall was a big deal,” said historian Lionel Youst about the towering Coos Bay figure.
The office building named after him looms over Market Avenue, a historic 1920s-era structure that remembers a man who ran for governor, sat in the state senate and is infamous for his ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
“I think it’s worth discussing,” Youst said about who Hall was. “It should be out in the open. The problem is that it will bring up ill-informed passions, but the fact that Hall was supported by the Klan when he ran for governor is relevant to today.”
In the 1920s, the United States was going through a resurgence of xenophobia and it was common for politicians to be members of or supported by the KKK. Youst pointed out when he reads the catch phrases used by those members in that time “I think, ‘My God, some Republicans are using the same language,’” he said.
Randy Blazak, the chair of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes, explained what it means to minority community members to have a monument like the Hall Building, comparing it to a repeated message of “unwelcome.”
“The impact of that is a form of trauma,” he said. “We talk about trauma in regards to soldiers coming back from war, to sexual assault survivors, and we are better understanding the impact trauma has on people experiencing repeated hostility to who they are. There is a repeated wounding from these sores from history that are reminders to people that they aren’t wanted. That comes from not only there being a history, but from people who won’t acknowledge the history and a real threat to being here, always hovering in the background.”
The KKK and the Roaring ‘20s
Oregon holds a long history of exclusion, going back to being a white-only state and settlers “thanking God for disease on the native people so they didn’t have to kill them with their bare hands,” Blazak said.
“There’s a long message to people of color that they are not wanted in Oregon,” he said. “The fact that this was written into our Constitution in 1859 is an example of how white supremacy was woven into the fabric of our state. The dominance of the KKK in the state in the 1920s was very present in Coos Bay and coastal towns up to the 1960s and some would argue beyond that.”
Historian John Littlefield, a veteran and retired attorney, wrote a book on the Coos County KKK and Charles Hall called “Paper Fight.” In it, he focused on the political climate on the southern Oregon coast in that decade, which centered on the Maloney brothers who owned the Coos Bay Times before it became The World Newspaper and their battle with the Klan.
“Many don’t think of the Klan in the 20th century as they do the late 19th century,” he said in an interview about the Hall Building. “It began with the anti-foreign sentiment that came out of WWI in the '20s. That’s where the resurgence started because we were seeing a lot of immigration.”
Before Hall moved to the coast, he lived in Hood River where Youst said he was prominent as well. In fact, a second Hall building stands in the community there.
But then Hall came to Marshfield, which is Coos Bay today, in 1914. Hall popularized the telephone from Coos County down through northern California with the Coos-Curry Telephone Company, where he was the principal stock holder.
“Then in the ‘20s he became active in banking,” Youst said. “He was active in all the fraternal organizations, was a 32 degree Mason. In those days, the Klan all came from the Masons, which was strong all over the country and Coos County was no exception.”
Hall ran in the Republican primaries for governor, but lost to Martin Pierce. It was revealed in the only public minutes of any KKK meeting across the country, published by the Southern Illinois University Press, that the Klan was disappointed in Hall’s defeat.
“His platform included platforms of the Klan,” Youst said. “Those platforms were being opposed to foreign ownership of land, especially Japanese ownership of land, and forcing people to go to public schools.”
Though the Klan in the ‘20s was different than the Klan in the ‘60s, the ideology was still woven into it to exclude Catholics and people of color. As Blazak explained it, the conspiracy of the day was that the Pope would overthrow the country through parochial schools, hence the Klan’s anti-Catholic stance.
According to Littlefield, the Free Masons promoted the school bill requiring children between ages six and 16 to attend public school instead of private school.
“On the face of it, who can be against requiring children to go to school?” Littlefield said. “That was in a time when many of the private schools were Catholic … Hall, like Trump, courted the Klan but I never found evidence that he was a card-carrying member. I think he was happy to have their support.”
However, the KKK is known for being a secret society with a policy of burning records, making it almost impossible to identify members. Littlefield said that in Oregon, Klan activities included “necktie parties” in places like Medford and Grants Pass where black men were strung up until they passed out before they were strung up again until they agreed to get out of town.
“There were some threats and physical assaults in other parts of the state like Astoria and Tillamook,” he said. “Eugene had a very active Klan with members who were professors at the University of Oregon, which was documented in newspapers. There were Klan members in the Marshfield areas as well and I confirmed some leaders in my research, including local lawyer Arthur Peck.”
For Hall, he lost in the primaries by 500 votes to Walter Pierce, who is “considered Oregon’s Klan-elected governor … and went on to become a long-serving congressman,” Littlefield said.
Racism today
Because the Hall Building is privately owned, the owners can name it what they like, Youst said.
“It’s up to the people who rent offices whether or not they want to stay in a building named for Charles Hall,” Youst said. “Most people in that period, especially in politics, was supported by the Klan. There were six million members at least, so it was no small deal. We thought that was virtually gone until Trump came along. But the public should know there was such a guy as Charles Hall.”
For Blazak, he grew up in a Georgia town that had a 3,000 foot reminder of racism in Stone Mountain, the birthplace of modern KKK. It was a carving of three Confederate figures, something Blazak sees can be used as historical recognition.
“Names can change, street names change,” he said. “This is an opportunity to acknowledge harm done to this community. I teach at the University of Oregon where we had a dorm named after a professor who was a leader of the Eugene Klan. After they recognized that and the irony of having black students in this dorm, there was a conversation on a more appropriate name. People say doing that erases history, but have they ever heard of books? You put history in its proper place.”
Littlefield sees discussions about landmarks like the Hall Building as important because it spreads knowledge about the past.
Blazak sees discussions surrounding monuments like the Hall Building as a “chance for a larger conversation to come up with a new name that reflects community values now,” he said.
“It’s easy not to acknowledge our history and the impact on our minority community members,” Blazak said. “When we deny it, we add to the hurt. There are people of color I’ve talked to who are not sleeping because they are so anxious by what’s happening in this country with racism. One little thing to fix this can be renaming a block of concrete.”