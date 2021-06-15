NORTH BEND ─ North Bend High School’s graduating class of 2021 overcame the pandemic, a year of distance learning and even the rain.
On Friday evening, 170 seniors sat three feet apart in the middle of the football field during a rainstorm. Some opened umbrellas, others donned ponchos, but all walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
“In the past year, even today, (we have been) taught to be resilient,” said Kevin Bogatin, superintendent of the North Bend School District, during the graduation ceremony. He pointed to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic and the doubt that the graduating class would be able to gather for a ceremony at all.
In an earlier interview, Bogatin said though the ceremony would be outside it was still more traditional than the graduation ceremony from 2020.
“Last year, we did a drive-thru graduation,” he recalled, but added the only part of last year’s event to be carried on were the posters of the graduates along the high school’s fence surrounding the stadium and track field. “(But) our graduation is typically in the high school gym. This year, it is outdoors.”
The ceremony was held on the football field to accommodate current pandemic restrictions.
“It’s a step in the right direction to getting back to some normalcy,” he said.
This included allowing students four guests to sit in the audience during the Friday ceremony, all of whom huddled on the bleachers to stay dry.
“This is the first time (a graduation has) been outside since 1975,” said Darrell Johnston, principal at North Bend High School, adding he is excited the class and staff get to celebrate together. “So many have already moved on with adult responsibilities with taking on college classes, having jobs, so this really is a closure to their childhood and celebration of their success.”
Bogatin acknowledged all the hardships faced by the graduating class which stretched beyond the pandemic and distance learning. It also included the loss of fellow classmate Ian Spalding, who passed away a year ago and sent a shockwave through the community.
“…This is a group that is too familiar with tragedy, and it can be difficult to see anything positive from those experiences,” Bogatin said during the ceremony. “If you can learn to be reflective you can learn to see how pain and sorrow and despair can provide you with opportunities.”
He encouraged the class to seize those opportunities by making more friends and embracing new adventures.
Graduating senior Dakota Gaul said he knew Spalding from their days in elementary school together and the loss of his close friend was the biggest challenge he faced in the past year. He explained he had to decide what to do next, questioning if he wanted to go back to school.
“…I had to deal with what to do,” Gaul said. “(Did) I want to play sports, come back to school? Because it was so hard for me to even look at a North Bend High School symbol. But I got to think of what (Spalding) would want for me. He’d want me to play sports and finish high school just like he would have.”
Gaul stood beside a banner honoring Spalding, which was displayed alongside the football field. He said that after graduation, he plans to attend Lane Community College, play soccer and step into the modeling business.
“I see myself playing Major League Soccer in the United States and dedicating it all to my best friend…,” Gaul said. “…I would like to say rest in paradise to Ian Spalding. I did it for him.”
Though students and administration reflected on the hardships of the past year, there was also laughter as some valedictorians made inside jokes during their speeches and as commencement speaker Jarrett Goldstein recounted stories of the class over the years.
The 11 valedictorians included Eli Bogatin, Jared Bower Solomon, Natalie Cheal, Ayako Harper, Jedidiah Londagin, Brady Messner, Moira O’Bryan, Dale Schandelmeier-Lynch, Miranda Seldon, Celeste Sinko, and Dylan Walling. Tyler Hill was the salutatorian.
“It seems like it’s been a long time coming to get to this point,” Bogatin said. “It feels really uplifting and positive as we finish this challenging year.”
