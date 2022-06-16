The Egyptian Theatre will be showing its first film of the year, and its first film since recently opening after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Attend the film GoodFellas on Friday, June 17th at 7:00 PM or on Saturday, June 18th at 2:00 PM or 7:00 PM.
Tickets for the movie can be purchased the day and time of the showing at the Egyptian Theatre box office, and concessions will be available as well. Prices for Egyptian Theatre members are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for children. Prices for the general public are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children. This film is rated R so please be advised.
Learn more about the Egyptian Theatre, this, and other upcoming events by visiting their website (egyptiantheatreoregon.com), Facebook (facebook.com/egyptiantheatrecoosbay), or by calling 541-269-8650. For other questions and rental inquiries, please contact us at ariel.peasley.etpa@gmail.com or at 541-808-8295.
