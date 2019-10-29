COOS BAY — The Warming Center opened for the first time last night.
In a press release from the Nancy Devereux Center, its Warming Center at 1200 Newmark Ave., in Coos Bay, opened from 6 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. this morning when temperatures plunged near freezing.
“The temperature is expected to drop below the requisite 36 degrees as established by the Coos Bay City Warming Center Policy,” the release said.
The center opened, offering a hot meal, hot drinks and a warm, safe place for local homeless to get out of the cold.
“The warming center is located in the lower level of the Devereux Center,” the release reminded. “Donations are welcome in the same area.”
The center is currently accepting donations of hot cocoa, protein such as hamburger, tuna and peanut butter, as well as gloves. Monetary donations can also be made through Facebook, at www.thedevereuxcenter.org, or through the mail at PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, OR, 97420.