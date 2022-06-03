The CREATE Center is creating fun summer programs.
First, on June 4, CREATE artists will be face painting as a fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $3 for small designs and $6 for full face. The artists will be located on Alder Street near the fire hall next to the Coquille Chess Club Squirt Gun Fun Zone.
Wednesdays, is cheer and tumbling with Melissa Hogan. The first class was June 1. Contact instructor Melissa Hogan to sign up and for details at 541 510-4218. Classes are $8 per week.
Chess club will continue through the summer on Wednesdays as well from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at the Coquille High School Library.
Coquille Oregon Battle of the Books Club for 6th through 8th grade and high school will be through Dr. Nancy Keller at 541 396-3855 or 541 290-8479. Between 12 to 16 books are assigned to read and participants get ready to compete for March regional competition where teams compete, answering questions based on the assigned books.
On June 20, the following programs will kick off for the summer:
Mondays and Fridays 1 to 4 p.m. Art Classes will be taught by Anastasia Savenko-Moore. Fee is $5 a class for all ages which cover art supplies and the instructor.
Music Club will be 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and Fridays with a self recording studio and learn out to post on Sound Club.
Bring your instrument/voice/musical talent. The center has a drum set and a few instruments for free use.
Monday evening will be karaoke from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee is $2 and the goal is to make this a weekly event for the summer if there is interest.
Nerf gun parties are available at the CREATE Center for $75 for 1.5 hours. You can decorate, bring the food and cake while the center supplies the tables, chairs, furniture boxes to hide in, Nerf guns, Nerf darts, safety glasses and a big open space to play in. Contact Keller at 541 396-3855 or drnancykeller@yahoo.com if interested.
The CREATE Center is looking for volunteers/classes/executive director. Grants are in progress and organizers want to rebuild this community program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In