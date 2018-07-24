MYRTLE POINT — In traditional style, the 2018 Coos County Fair & Rodeo kicked off Tuesday morning with its annual opening ceremony. Crowds of people began coming in as fair board members, participants and county officials all circled around the front entrance to celebrate the fair’s first official day.
Myrtle Point residents, the Herman brothers, sang the National Anthem, which was quickly followed by a gun salute and the raising of the flag by Myrtle Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2928.
Chickens stand in cages Tuesday during the first day of the Coos County Fair at the fairgrounds in Myrtle Point
Board Chairman Aaron Leep introduced the fair court and thanked everyone involved in the planning and support of the fair. With the addition of a few new features and an increase of activities, Leep said he can’t wait for people to come visit.
“I’ve been telling people left and right if you haven’t been to the fair in last few years this is one you definitely want to come to,” said Leep. “At least come one day during the week and check it out. We have so much to offer this year.”
One of the new additions includes an interactive magic show. The Professional Bamboozle will be performing his “Illusionary Roadshow” all throughout the week at various times near the main stage. The illusionist is known for his eye-catching tricks and unique balloon creations.
Also new this year, is the exotic animal exhibit from A Walk on the Wide Side, a nonprofit animal conservation organization. The rescue group operates out of Hillsboro, Oregon has about 175 animals at its headquarters of which include 84 different species. According to its website, the organization houses non-domestic, exotic animals in need of shelter after being displaced by private citizens.
Olivia Robertson, a big-cat handler, said the group does a lot of educational outreach in hope of informing communities about the importance of these animals and their survival. Among those featured included a Patagonian Mara, a long-legged rodent.
Rylee Mathews, left, and Katie Carver, both of North Bend, groom their Hampshire Suffolks cross sheep before an auction confirmation as the fa…
“The Patagonian is actually an exotic that students in 4-H can legally own in Oregon,” said Robertson. “We always like to bring one out of those out so that the 4-H kids are able to see that it’s an option for them to raise…not a lot of people are aware of that.”
Tuesday’s opening also kicked off this week’s various 4-H events and showmanship panels. The sounds of goats, sheep and horses filled the Coos County Fairgrounds and the pride shown on the faces of the students tending to each one was present around every corner.
The small animal barn hosted poultry and pigeon show in which student showcased their animals. Kaitlin Davis, one of the judges, said in the showmanship presentations she looks for a variety of things including how knowledgeable the students are and how responsive and aware their animal is of the space around them.
A girl leads a horse out of an arena Tuesday at the Coos County Fairgrounds in Myrtle Point.
This year’s theme, “Cowboys, Rides and Apple Pies,” was submitted after the board sought the communities input. With an apple pie contest, new carnival rides and a packed schedule of country music planned all week, the theme was a perfect fit.
“I was born and raised in Myrtle Point, so I’ve been around the fair my whole life,” said Leep. “It’s just something you look forward to every year and I hope people have a good experience and can’t wait for next year.”
For ticket information and the week’s full schedule you can visit the fair’s website at http://www.cooscountyfair.com/Home.aspx.