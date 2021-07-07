The Coos County Airport District has named Mihai Smighelschi, A.A.E., as deputy director for the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. In this position, Smighelschi will assist the executive director with coordinating human resources, lease management, finance, grant administration, budgeting, project management, compliance of FAA Part 139 and TSA 1542 regulations as well as the overall operation and maintenance for the Airport. He will begin his new position on July 19.
Smighelschi brings more than 16 years of airport management experience to OTH. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Revenue and Properties with Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, McGhee Tyson Airport. In that role, he was responsible for the overall direction and activities related to concession management, properties management, operating and management agreements, including the development of applicable standards and procedures. Smighelschi also has experience as a stockbroker, financial advisor and certified financial planner.
“I am very excited to join the OTH team at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport,” said Smighelschi. “I am truly impressed with what the team has accomplished in the last decade and a half. The airport has a great future and I look forward to contributing my best.”
Smighelschi earned his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science and a master’s degree in aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is an Accredited Member of the American Association of Airport Executives, served on the AAAE Board of Examiners and the Southeast Chapter of AAAE Board. He also holds a commercial pilot’s license.
