Timm Slater

As I have mentioned before, I like stories, so let me share another true one with you.

Eleven year old Preston Sharp was with his mom at the cemetery, visiting and decorating his grandfather’s grave, who was a veteran. As he looked around, he realized that not every veteran had a flag at his marker, and that disappointed and made Preston angry. Several hours later, he was still harping on it. His mom said, “Son, if you are going to complain about something, you either have to do something about it or let it go.”

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments