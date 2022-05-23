You're probably familiar with the children's book, Stone Soup by Marcia Brown. There are a few versions of the story, but the common one is about two hungry soldiers who stop at a village with an empty cooking pot. The villagers won't share any of their food with the soldiers, so they decide to fill the pot with water and a magic stone. Of course, the villagers are curious and eventually add various ingredients to the pot, which creates a delicious soup. There was a need, a unique solution was used and all worked together to create the success.
Coming out of the past two years of COVID restrictions, there is an even greater need in our community for likeminded folks to gather, look for dynamic ways to meet our needs and work as a together to get it done. The downtown merchants in North Bend, led by an imaginative and energetic group of women, wanted to get folks back to shopping and celebrating their community. Instead of simply talking, they created events for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day that were good times, well attended and profitable for all.
With the loss of the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and community members saw the need for some team that could support and promote Lakeside. They began meeting with all interested people. Those sessions defined the opportunity and desired results. In that process they reached out to other Chambers for insights on organization and making things happen. Out of this was formed the Lakeside Business Association. They invested their time and, in some cases, their money in making this dream a reality. They continue to develop that Association to promote Lakeside and its businesses.
Your Chamber of Commerce is composed of people united in addressing the issues and opportunities for business and community. It is their volunteer work which enables us to promote a positive business climate and a healthy community. After the challenges given to all of us in the past two years, teamwork, new ideas to address new solutions and issues, and timely results are a must. We have many good committees that, over the years, were started to meet an opportunity. Each of them needs your help to best address today’s and tomorrow’s issues now. Also, there might new areas of focus that you can define for your Chamber of Commerce.
So, let’s get together and make that needed difference. Give me a call today and we will set you up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In