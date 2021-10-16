Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 2, Increase your visibility in the community.
As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today's world they call that being visible.
As a member, your contact information is in our annual business directory. We produce 5,000 copies each year which are well distributed locally and regionally. Additionally, you are listed on our website, available to those who are seeking your products or services. We also regularly post your announcements to our Facebook page.
In this ever changing COVID-19 world, we are looking, once again, to stage many of our networking opportunities. For example our Business after Hours programs which will make you the focus of an evening on the last Thursday of each month, with two hours to acquaint everyone with what makes you special. These will begin again in January, 2022. Also, our Wednesday Business Connection (WBC) luncheons started again in September and run through May 2022. They have appropriate safety measures to give you many opportunities to promote yourself. Whether it’s the open mic you can use to introduce new staff or products, door prizes provided for drawings at the end of the session or a business spotlight.
Visibility comes through sponsorships too. Sponsorships are highlighted in all our activity advertising. Weekly sponsorships are available for WBC. The Economic Outlook forum has numerous spots available, as does our BACC Awards banquet early next year. Or maybe you would like to be a participant, bringing your team to our golf tourney or our bowling party or maybe the Highway 101 clean up in 2022.
How about becoming active in one of our committees like the Legislative Action Team (LAT), Education or Business Development? Not only are you visible in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today.
Remember our business is helping your business, and like us on Facebook.
