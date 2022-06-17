In the past few months we have talked about the various teams, activities and opportunities the chamber is involved in. But why be a chamber member? I ask that question periodically of our directors, who are your friends and neighbors. Here’s a little of what they had to say.
• I belong to the Chamber because I believe it “Takes a village to make good things happen.” I see the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce as a strong leader for our Coos County village and I am proud to be an active member. I take very seriously my role in community service and helping small businesses succeed.
• I am involved in the Chamber because I want to contribute to the success and well being of my community and feel like my involvement with the chamber gives me the opportunity to do just that.
• I joined to begin with as a new business in town. I wanted exposure for my new business. I knew it would be the best possible way for my business and myself to be introduced to the business community in the new town/community I had moved to and started my business. I also knew that is was the best way for me to network with business people. I wanted to find out the best electrician, plumber, real estate agent, dentist, doctor, etc. The only way to do that is to network with other like minded people....and for me, that was business people!
• Although focused on working with businesses and the business environment the Chamber also promotes networking, education, and celebrating the community’s successes. We help when things may not be going well for individual businesses as well as the entire area through various programs at the College and Small Business Development Center.
• I am involved in the Chamber because I believe in our community. A community is only as strong and healthy as its residents. We have a lot of positive things going for our Bay Area and by getting out and talking to our citizens, supporting our schools and businesses, you can’t help but feel good about our community and what we have to offer. The more I learn, the more I want to share with others because good things are happening all around us if you just take the time to look and to listen.
• I am involved in the Chamber because: I love what the Chamber represents; “Our Business is helping Your Business”. I want to help make a difference in our community and it is time to give back to it also. It may be hard to believe but there are 20-other board of directors that feel the same way. Each director brings his or her own passion and expertise to the chamber. And it is a great way to network and meet new people in our committee.
• I am active with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce because I feel strongly that the business community supports one another and works to encourage the growth of our region. We must get back on a sustainable foundation where we are better able to provide for ourselves with the amazing resources that are unique to the Southern Oregon Coast.
• I belong to the Chamber because I like the forward movement I am seeing. We have moved from a quaint networking group to building a business advocacy powerhouse. I feel we are making a difference in our area. Our voice is being heard and we visually representing our almost 550 members. We are up in Salem, we are at the County, we are building connections with key people and businesses to help move this area forward.
So, if you want to make a difference for your business and your community, there is a spot for you at the Chamber.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In