At a workshop I was coordinating, to supplement the biographical information for each speaker, I asked them, “Who was your childhood hero?” The results were interesting and enlightening.
One said, “The Lone Ranger, as he always wore the white hat and also worked out of tough situations with grace.” An OSU professor commented, “I think I was too busy being a kid to have a real childhood hero other than a few of the larger-than-life figures like John F. Kennedy, the early astronauts or the Beatles. But in reflection as an adult, the no contest winners in this category are my parents. Basically their courage, very hard work, and sacrifices gave me the extraordinary opportunity of living in the USA and getting a first class education. You see, my parents emigrated here from eastern Europe with little more than a couple of suitcases. As I get older hardly a day passes when I don’t think about how fortunate I’ve been and it all traces back to the two heroes who are my parents”.
