Wow, did we have a great evening this past Saturday with the Bay Area Chamber Awards Banquet—Together We Create Opportunity! Besides acknowledging the Officers, Board members, and Committee Chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we had a variety of awards and recognitions which truly made this a community celebration.
Citizen of the year is an honor given to a member of our community who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live. For 2022 that award was given to Pam Plummer. Our Citizen of the year, while actively serving on a variety of local boards and committees, has focused much of her community volunteer work on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce programs and projects. She is a former Chamber President who didn’t miss a beat in her involvement as she left that role. Pam headed and revitalized the Business Development team, Marketing and Communication and stepped into the role of Chamber Treasurer to revamp and simplify our procedures. Pam leads by example and invites you come along.
The Business of the Year award is given to a business that has exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and excelled in employee relations and training. This year’s Business recipient is well known for their excellent service and professional quality. They look to maximize their positive effect on the community, their team and their families through a hygiene driven practice of dentistry that focuses on the patients they serve. Beyond business their focus is community. They strongly support their employees’ volunteer efforts in every aspect of community service. The 2022 award went to South Coast Family Dentistry, honoring their excellence in business and strong commitment to the community.
Chamber Member of the Year is given to that member, who through their efforts, has carried us to a new level of community service and impact. In 2022 Our Chamber member of this year is Steve Nye. In the Chamber, he is one always willing to lead by doing. Besides the projects he has spearheaded in the past two years, he took over the challenges of Chamber Treasurer and heads a marketing team which is taking new approaches to membership and creating revenues.
Frontline Educators—Teachers were given the 2022 Community Award to honor a group which has stood in the forefront of our area’s response to our children’s needs during this pandemic over the last three years. Teacher representatives from Coos Bay, North Bend, South Coast Education Service District and Southwestern Oregon Community College were brought to the stage. The Prefontaine Athletic Award went to Dominic Montiel, a record setting outstanding football player and scholar.
What a great evening! See you at next year’s Banquet on the last Saturday of January.
