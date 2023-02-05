Timm Slater

Wow, did we have a great evening this past Saturday with the Bay Area Chamber Awards Banquet—Together We Create Opportunity! Besides acknowledging the Officers, Board members, and Committee Chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we had a variety of awards and recognitions which truly made this a community celebration.

Citizen of the year is an honor given to a member of our community who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live. For 2022 that award was given to Pam Plummer. Our Citizen of the year, while actively serving on a variety of local boards and committees, has focused much of her community volunteer work on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce programs and projects. She is a former Chamber President who didn’t miss a beat in her involvement as she left that role. Pam headed and revitalized the Business Development team, Marketing and Communication and stepped into the role of Chamber Treasurer to revamp and simplify our procedures. Pam leads by example and invites you come along.



