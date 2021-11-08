Have you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since almost 130 of you participated in our four sessions in October.
We had a good mix of variety at WBC with a focus on the Coos Curry Douglas Economic Development Corporation (50 years old this year), the Small Business Development Center and the student internship program from the college, the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport with a focus on its north and south service routes and lastly the annual presentation by all three of our county commissioners on county operations.
Our first session of November featured Nick Bonander and Michael Chupka from the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort operations with an update on the hosting of nationwide events.
On November 10, JL Wilson, chief lobbyist for the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce will be looking ahead to the upcoming short legislative session in February.
Wednesday Business Connection offers you the chance (September through May) to network with others, promote your business or event with the weekly open mic, while keeping current on issues that impact your operations and Oregon’s Bay Area, through our main presentation.
The remainder of April finishes a great line up. November 17, we hear from Jason Brandt the head of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association. While the following Wednesday will be a hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday, December will open with the insights of our State Senator Dick Anderson.
Wednesday Business Connection often highlights the many issues and opportunities Chamber members are actively working to make Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live and do business. Come see how you can get involved.
What a great informational and networking resource for you. That’s the Wednesday Business Connection (WBC), every Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:00 pm in the Salmon Room at the Mill Casino-Hotel.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, remember Our Business is helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In