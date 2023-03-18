Have you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since 207 of you participated in our four sessions in February. We had a good mix of variety at WBC with the annual presentation of Arin Carmack from Cardinal Services, Marie Simonds on the work of the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Stephanie Kilmer on our commercial airport operations and the latest information on the Elliott State Research Forest proposal. March has continued our variety of information with Brian Moore, CEO, of Bay Area Hospital sharing their challenges with service operations and Michael Gordon, CPA, alerting business to a significant issue impacting you. In the remainder of March you will hear an update on the containerized cargo project planned for the North Spit of Coos Bay, followed with insights about the Small Business Development Center at the College and how it can help your business and finally the Coquille Tribe will share the latest status of their work, with ODFW, on saving and promoting the salmon population in the Coquille River system.
WBC offers you the chance (September through May) to network with others, promote your business or event with the weekly open mic, while keeping current on issues that impact your operations and Oregon’s Bay Area, through our main presentation.
