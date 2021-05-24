One of the chamber’s overall objectives is to create a strong local economy through supporting the retention and growth of existing local business, focusing on tourism opportunities, supporting industrial development in our area, facilitating new business wanting to relocate here and streamlining the state and local permitting process.
While the market-based decisions of private industry are a primary driver of economic development, we have a vital role to play in facilitating its success in our area. This role includes support of:
- An adequate program of infrastructure development and maintenance.
- A consistent and reasonable regulatory environment.
- The development of a strong, vibrant and educated workforce.
A well-educated and well-trained workforce is the necessary precursor to a healthy economy and growing community. The chamber supports excellence in education at all levels in both the public and private sectors and embraces the importance of lifelong learning. Education is vital to the development of a skilled workforce that can innovate and adapt to changing economic times.
Partnerships are critical to our area’s success. We regularly team with our local partners providing information and support for new and existing businesses. We are also committed to working with regional and statewide partners to coordinate efforts to benefit our communities both today and tomorrow.
Country singer Aaron Tippin had a song a few years ago entitled, “You got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything”. Our Legislative Action Team (LAT) takes that to heart. It’s important for your Chamber to promote those things which give us a positive economic climate to grow your business and create a healthy community for your family. The Chamber’s advocacy of initiatives, bills and policies includes not only proactive efforts to promote development and community, but also active opposition to legislation or regulation that hinders development, business success or needed local programs.
Currently, as we continue to track the 2021 legislative session, the long shadow of COVID-19 still covers our families, communities and businesses. If there was ever a time to provide strong guidance to government, it is now! And it is up to us. So, if you are looking for a way to make a difference in our economic future, come on down join the chamber team.
Remember our business is helping your business
