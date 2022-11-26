Timm Slater

Wasn’t wonderful to turn the TV on Wednesday November 9th and not see a single political ad? The elections are over, our new leaders in office and the work of moving our communities down the pathway to success begins again. For them to achieve what we need to happen here, however, will require our skills, dedication and time.

You don’t have to hold a position to be a leader. You are all leaders, whether it is in the family, business or community. Leaders who were faced with change and opportunity this past couple years and will see more challenges in the remainder of this year and into the next. The main opportunity is the mutual support of our friends and neighbors. In the Chamber we call that networking. So, as we face life’s realities together, how can you help? What is your unique talent? Your Chamber has a spot where you, and only you, have the ability to make things happen.

