Doesn’t it seem like September is really the beginning of a new year? Maybe it’s because of the starting of school or high school football or the ending of lazy summer vacations. Whatever it is, September is a month full of new beginnings.
The Wednesday Business Connection kicked off on September 1 with Representative Boomer Wright sharing his thoughts on the 2021 Legislative session and its impacts on the south coast economy. Other WBC programs for September include the Dungeness Crab Commission, Guy Tauer — Oregon Employment Department economist, the Port of Coos Bay and Robb Crocker — an active developer in downtown Coos Bay. At WBC there are many ways to promote your business or organization. Each week has a sponsor, which is featured in all the event advertising during that week. The sponsor can give a short business spotlight about their operations. Also, we follow that with an open mic enabling you to announce special sales, products, new staff members or events. Lastly, we end each session with the drawing of business cards for door prizes provided by member businesses, who are recognized for the contribution.
Our 32nd Leadership Coos Class began September 14. Leadership Coos is an excellent way to see the total picture of what this area is about. Whether you have lived here all your life or just arrived in Oregon’s Bay Area, in the nine months of Leadership Coos you will learn facts, find services and discover opportunities you never knew existed. You also share time with a diverse group of professionals who make up your class, those giving presentations and the Leadership Coos committee members who were always on hand to direct the process.
If you sneak a look at October, besides a second set of excellent WBC programs, with our county commissioners at month’s end, keep your eyes open for the second edition of Scary Sweets, the Halloween themed auction featuring the creativity of our local bakeries and the support of sponsors and cake purchasers.
Let’s get into this New Year and make this one of our best ever.
Remember our Business is helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
