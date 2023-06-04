Timm Slater

In the early days of my time in North Bend city government, as we looked for opportunities, I found myself thinking “if only” we had the assets of the county we could really get something done. What I quickly found was the county was saying the same thing about the state and the state was saying the same thing about the federal government. I was reminded of an old hymn called “Brighten the Corner where you are”.

Do not wait until some deed of greatness you may do, Do not wait to shed your light afar;

