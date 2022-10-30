When I first ran for city council, many years ago, I was looking for a way to convey the commitment and energy I thought a councilor should have. While looking through a local antique store, I found an early ‘40s book on the Little Red Hen. As you recall she found some wheat grains. She then asked for help in planting, tending, harvesting, processing and baking the product. But she found no one was interested in working to get the prize—warm fresh bread. So she did it herself and made a difference. That’s the attitude of success.
Your Bay Area Chamber has a whole flock of little red hens and roosters. We are truly benefiting by the “mountains of bread” they are producing. The Legislative Action Team, hardworking and successful in prior sessions, actively participating in the 2022 legislative short session to promote business and community. In a session of only 35 days, issues are tracked daily as the LAT works through the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce lobby team to have an impact, uses of the VoterVoice system to convey positions to those in Salem and builds a strong working relationship with our legislators. Currently the LAT is making preparations for the long legislative session coming up in 2023. Through Leadership Coos, in its 33rd year, participants are once again gaining a comprehensive awareness of our area, its businesses and services available, as they prepare for new opportunities as community leaders. The Workforce and Education Team continues to enhance the connection of education to business through presentations and internships. They also honor educators each year for outstanding work in several difference areas of service as: teachers, curriculum innovators and educational volunteers who make a difference. The Marketing team maintains an active social media program and has developed content and formats for communication among members and local outreach. Membership is renewing the connections with all our members on a regular basis through out the year. Not only do they provide members with the list of benefits and value they receive, but also encourage them to serve on one of the Chamber teams working to make our area the best place to live and work.
