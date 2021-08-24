Every year during the summer, I conduct one-on-one conversations with each of the 21 elected members of the Chamber Board. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. After over a year of the pandemic changing all our priorities and focus as a community, we, once again, held our director dhats. Let me share some of their comments from those conversations.
Directors & Executive Committee
The Executive Committee enjoyed being part of its change management and moving forward in new ways to deal with revenue challenges.
I was impressed with the innovation and performance of the board this past year with challenges being dealt with quickly and well.
The board is a great opportunity for growth in alternative ways to do things, like the innovation in Scary Sweets.
Improvements & Opportunities
We should do a summary to the membership on the board meeting with business issues and financials.
One thought, about younger business owners, how can we help meet their needs or desires for their business.
We need to focus on family wage jobs to meet the costs of living. This could be a role for the chamber.
We need a better (or clearer) value proposition. The average member can’t simply understand the chamber’s value.
I’m very concerned the state is so polarized especially between metro and rural Oregon
Maybe a job fair for students to build their understanding of working and building those habits. Showing them the focus in the real world to include basic life skills.
Observations
The chamber keeps me connected to the rest of the community
Really like the people being involved in the chamber and the time they donate.
I like the networking and friends I have been able to make. In the chamber, I get to interact with more different people and businesses.
The chamber fights for the community with a strong voice. Its diverse views leads to solid decisions as an advocate for the community.
Our chamber is more inclusive and focused on results.
I just wanted to do more in the community. In the chamber, I get to work with people who want to help our community.
Oops, it looks like I’m out of space, so we will continue this report next week.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In