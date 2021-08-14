Folks talk about this time of year being the dog days, a period of inactivity in the hot summertime. But unless that dog is a racing greyhound, that’s not the way your chamber sees August. This is a big month for organizing, planning and setting the stage for our many activities that fill the fall. Let me share a few of those with you.
- Taking Care of Business XII, (our bowling fundraiser) will be held Thursday August 26, at North Bend Lanes. It will be a great night of fun, fellowship and marginal bowling.
- Leadership Coos has finalized its 32nd class and is completing the program logistics to start on September 14.
- The annual on-line survey of our membership is scheduled for September with the results being used by the directors in our 2022 planning process.
- The Wednesday Business Connection will return on Wednesday September 1, in the Salmon room at the Mill. We are currently scheduling speakers for the entire WBC season.
- The 29th Economic Outlook Forum is set for December 10. The initial planning meeting to identify speakers and businesses to participate will be held toward the end of August.
- We have been hard at work on ad sales for the 2022 Business Directory and Community Profile. If no one has chatted with you yet, you will hear more about this opportunity soon.
- And Business after Hours, that two-hour open house featuring your business, on the last Thursday of each month, is now scheduling for 2022.
Lots of great things developing right now and lots of opportunities for you to be involved. Give me a call and we will get you into the action!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
