This is a busy time of year, what with summer just around the corner and we continue to work toward a pre-COVID community lifestyle. Although gas and airline ticket prices may put a bit of a dent in your “get away” plans. Also it’s about midyear, and an excellent time to evaluate how we are doing as individuals, our community and our economic future. Last Fall, our board of directors held its annual planning session and set our 2022 strategic objectives and focus areas. Let me share them with you to recognize what has been done and what our working expectations are for the remainder of 2022.
To ensure that business succeeds and thrives in the Bay Area and key community projects facilitated, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) is committed to the following priorities:
Create a strong local economy
Through supporting the retention and growth of existing local business, focusing on tourism opportunities, supporting industrial development in our area, facilitating new business wanting to relocate here & streamlining the state and local permitting process.
Promote the Community
Through using a positive area marketing message both internally and externally, promoting Oregon’s Adventure Coast, by collaborating with other agencies on product/area branding and by supporting the area’s visitor centers.
Provide Networking
Opportunities
The Chamber is the hub of information for business & community, utilizing events like Business after Hours, Wednesday Business Connection, the Economic Outlook Forum, the Chamber Awards Banquet and more, to spread that word, while providing time for businesses to connect.
Represent Business Issues
By advocating for business issues at all levels of government, continuing to research and take positions on issues important to business and community, and by strengthening lobbying efforts with the state.
Build a strong Chamber
Engage new & active members in our committee activities and events; provide a mentoring program to ensure their success and incorporate best practices from Chambers around the state to continue our growth and effectiveness into the future.
Our Focus Areas in 2022
• Chamber Teams—build a regular informational forum on team activities
• Communication—expanded use of social media, apps and outreach to our community
• Membership—create a Chamber 101 course and video to better tell our story to members and potential members.
• Advocacy—determine current business needs and craft a working response to address those at all levels
This is an ambitious set of objectives which can truly make a difference if we work at it together. So, how about it? We have a spot for you in the Chamber, come on down and join the team.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
