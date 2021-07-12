We live in an area rich in natural resources with our forests, sand dunes and ocean. More than 85% of Coos County is forest land. So, it makes a lot of sense that your chamber would have a Natural Resources Team.
Before the pandemic, our team held a joint monthly meeting with the Douglas Timber Operators. We look to again make that connection again as Oregon becomes truly open for business. Our session has an educational and action focus on current resource management plans and issues. In the past couple years, we have dealt with the BLM Western Oregon resource management plan, a proposal from the Dunes National Recreation Area concerning off-highway route designations, several Elliot State Forest management issues and wildfire protection funding on a statewide basis, just to name a few.
But we don’t only have a tree focus. The team supports the local STEP programs, especially the Coos Basin Salmon Derby, which takes place each September. These programs not only provide hands-on fishery education for our students and increase fish stocks in the region, but also bring many tourism dollars to the area.
We monitor the wind and wave energy projects proposed along the southern Oregon coast and the potential impact they can have on commercial and recreational fishing. The team supports the commercial fishery and its efforts to encourage state and federal agencies to actively manage the ocean stocks so we can maintain this historic and sustainable industry.
So, chamber member, if this sounds like something you want to be part of, when our regular meeting schedule begins again, give us a call and we will line you up to participate.
Remember Our Business is helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In