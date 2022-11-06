Timm Slater

We live in an area rich in natural resources with our forests, sand dunes and ocean. Why 85% of Coos County is forest land. So it makes a lot of sense that your Chamber would have a Natural Resources Team.

Before the pandemic, our team held a joint monthly meeting with the Douglas Timber Operators. We look to again schedule those after the DTO revives its coos county meetings in this upcoming January. Those sessions, and our present gatherings,  have an educational and action focus on current resource management plans and issues.  In the past couple years, we have dealt with the Western Oregon State management plan, a proposal from the Dunes National Recreation Area concerning off-highway route designations, the State’s Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) process and wildfire protection funding on a statewide basis, just to name a few.

