Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 5, Make Business Contacts.
As a business person, one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found.
At the Chamber of Commerce our purpose is to get people together to promote the development of a healthy economic and social climate. This past couple years, with the dominance of the pandemic, we all have had to find ways to make those connections virtually, and now we are returning to actual gatherings.
Over 20 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year.
Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched. This past December, the Forum was both virtual and in person with a wonderful participation.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is traditionally held the last Saturday in January.
Besides acknowledging the Officers, Board members, and Committee Chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration. It’s a unique opportunity to make connections with a wonderful gathering highlighting our mutual successes.
In our everchanging world, we are looking to stage many of our networking opportunities, like our Business after Hours programs, making you the focus of an evening, with two hours to acquaint everyone with what makes your operation special! Also, our Wednesday Business Connection luncheon will return in September to give you many opportunities to promote yourself. Whether it’s the open mic you can use to introduce new staff or products, door prizes provided for drawings at the end of the session or giving a business spotlight.
How about becoming active in one of our committees like Tourism, Education or Business Development? Not only are you visible in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today.
Remember our business is helping your business, and like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
