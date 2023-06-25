Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 5, Make Business Contacts.
As a businessperson, one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. At the Chamber of Commerce our purpose is to get people together to promote the development of a healthy economic and social climate.
These past couple years, with the dominance of the pandemic, we all had to find ways to make those connections virtually, and this past year we returned to actual gatherings.
Almost 30 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched. This past December, the Forum was totally in person, once again, with an outstanding community participation. This year will be our 31st session with special return of keynote John Mitchell.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is traditionally held the last Saturday in January. Besides acknowledging the Officers, Board members, and Committee Chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration. it’s a unique opportunity to make connections with a wonderful gathering highlighting our mutual successes.
How about becoming active in one of our committees like the Ambassadors or Transportation or the Legislative Action Team (LAT)? Not only are you visible in the community, but you are making it a better place to live and do business.
So, come on down and join the team today.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, remember our business is helping your business, and like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In