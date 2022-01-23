Top 10 reasons to join the chamber: Number 5, Make Business Contacts.
As a chamber of commerce, our purpose is to get people together to promote the development of a healthy economic and social climate to grow our businesses and communities. With the dominance of the pandemic, we all have had to find ways to make those regular connections virtually. As a business person, one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. You can do that by making Business contacts.
Over 20 years ago, a group of chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched. In 2019, our last EOF program before the pandemic, some 200 business professionals gathered in December to hear those economic insights and predictions. In December 2020, the forum went virtual with a participation of over a hundred folks. This past December, our EOF was both inhouse and virtual, with another excellent turn out. Beyond the great opportunity to network as a participant, event sponsors had the privilege to distribute their promotional materials to all those attending, regardless of their format.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet is traditionally held the last Saturday in January. Besides acknowledging the officers, board members, and committee chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration. In 2021, the event was rescheduled to the last Saturday of March.
With the talent and help of several, its virtual format was a hit. Due to COVID, this year’s community celebration is once again in March. Unlike last year, however, we are working toward an actual time of gathering again. The awards banquet is a unique opportunity to make connections on a wonderful evening highlighting our mutual successes.
How about becoming active in one of our many committees like the Legislative Action Team, Tourism, Workforce & Education, Business Development & Support or Transportation? Not only are you creating ties with like-minded businesses in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today, for an even better tomorrow.
Remember our business is helping your business and like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
