As I mentioned last week, every year, about this time, I conduct a one on one conversation with each of the 21 members of the Chamber Board. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. I shared some of those insights with you on three of the six subject areas already. Here are another three.
Committees & Teams
- Advocacy and tracking legislation is a real value. The teleforums are very useful and critically important.
- Ribbon cuttings and all events that celebrate our community are wonderful.
- We, as a board, jump in and take care of whatever we need to cover.
- Committee and community activities are excellent, with networking in general and everything we do to support the business community.
- We could sponsor a business development class, that has a people to people connection, not simply links to resources.
COVID Impacts
- We did a really good job for over 15 months maintaining connectivity through digital media and staying on top for the issues and needs to our members.
- To make it through all the adaptations due to COVID, we have had to think outside the box.
- Last year many activities were curtailed, and I want to see them come back with a vengeance.
- In this current environment you have to have an open mind and adapt when necessary.
Chamber Operations
- The constant posting on Facebook and the emailing keeps us connected.
- We are in a really good place with a good road map in hand.
- The Chamber is a proactive group of people. Everyone is doing what they can to help out.
- The Awards Banquet on line was excellent and might have a value as we go forward.
- I love people helping them to succeed. The chamber is in the people biz and looks to help small businesses succeed.
- Our focus remains how do we add value for our members.
- The Banquet online enabled good out of area participation like my sister did.
So, chamber member, lots of great things going on that you can be part of today. Give us a call and we’ll line you up.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
