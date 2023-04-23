Have you ever wondered what a city councilor really does? Did you know that Coos County is Oregon’s leading producer of cranberries? Were you aware of the many opportunities for good live theater and music productions in our area? The answers to these and many other questions can be found in the Chamber’s Leadership Coos program.
Leadership Coos is an excellent way to see the total picture of what this area is about. Whether you have lived here all your life or just arrived in Oregon’s Bay Area, in the nine months of Leadership Coos you will learn facts, find services and discover opportunities you never knew existed. You also share time with a diverse group of professionals who make up your class, those giving presentations and the Leadership Coos committee members who were always on hand to direct the process.
One day per month from September through May participants attend seminars, tours and briefings which show them the issues and opportunities within our community and challenge them to become involved in the political or community organizations that match their interest. Monthly subjects, for example, range from Natural Resources & Agriculture, the historic foundation of our economy, to How we are Governed, from the city to the federal level, to Living in the Bay Area—talking about arts, entertainment and recreation, and many more topic areas.
With this knowledge of how our area functions, comes an expectation of personal leadership and service. As I think of volunteer service in our community, I am reminded of an old hymn called “Brighten the Corner where you are”.
Do not wait until some deed of greatness you may do,
Do not wait to shed your light afar;
To the many duties ever near you now be true,
Brighten the corner where you are.
Our big time is now and this is our stage on which to make a difference. Leadership Coos helps you see and focus on those many opportunities.
Leadership Coos graduates its 33rd class next month and is looking ahead to forming the 2023-2024 class. So, if this sounds interesting to you, give us a call today and we will get you on the list.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In