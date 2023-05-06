Timm Slater

I love stories so let me share a special one with you.

After several days of maneuvers in bad weather, a US Navy battleship confronted problems in the dark. A lookout reported to the bridge, describing a light he saw off the starboard bow. When the captain realized the two vessels were cutting a collision course, he sent a message, “we are on a collision course. Advise you change course 20 degrees.” The distant light flashed a return message, “advisable for you to change course 20 degrees.” The battleship captain sent, “I am a captain! Change course 20 degrees”. “I am a seaman second class, you had better change course 20 degrees.” The enraged captain sent, “I am a battleship, change course 20 degrees.” Came the reply, “I am a lighthouse.” The battleship immediately changed course. Effective leaders know how to change course in the face of those lighthouse realities.  

